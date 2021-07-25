IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

