Illuvium Price Up 49.5% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $91.85 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $144.70 or 0.00422155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00119313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00138365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.00 or 1.00144030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00866838 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,776 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

