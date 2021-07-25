Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

