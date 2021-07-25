Incent Price Tops $0.0162 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $743,324.45 and approximately $18.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00120129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00139143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,283.32 or 0.99726339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00861579 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

