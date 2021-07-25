Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,026. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

