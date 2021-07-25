Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRT. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

