InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 189,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.47. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.