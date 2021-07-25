InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 189,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.47. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.
