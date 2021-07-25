Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Ingersoll Rand worth $51,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

