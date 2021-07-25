Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 20,466 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

