Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stake Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Inogen were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $19,805,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.