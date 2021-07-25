Insider Buying: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Acquires C$28,248.00 in Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar acquired 240,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$953,499.47.

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

