Insider Buying: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Acquires C$28,248.00 in Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar acquired 240,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$953,499.47.
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
