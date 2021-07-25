Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires 232,500 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,939,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,589,409.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton bought 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Shares of Gold Springs Resource stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.90 million and a PE ratio of -25.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

