Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires $69,965.60 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

