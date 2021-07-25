Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $59,238.44 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

