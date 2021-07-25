Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,991.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

NYSE:NNI opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.16. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

