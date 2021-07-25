Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 375.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

