Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $30.91. Approximately 1,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 719,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.