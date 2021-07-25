Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

