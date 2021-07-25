Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

