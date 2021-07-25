Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 624,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,948,820 shares.The stock last traded at $53.42 and had previously closed at $55.96.

The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

