InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

IHG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. 84,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

