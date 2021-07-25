Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $976.46. 439,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $889.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

