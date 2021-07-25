Invst LLC Invests $22.91 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,910,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.84. The company had a trading volume of 228,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.