Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 13.70 ($0.18). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 224,414 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.90 million and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.29.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

