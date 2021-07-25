Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.45. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 12,760 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.