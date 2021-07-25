IQVIA (IQV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IQV opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
