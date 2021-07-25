IQVIA (IQV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQV opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

