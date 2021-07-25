iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.76. 4,094,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $442.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.