ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

