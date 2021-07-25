Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

