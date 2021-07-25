Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

