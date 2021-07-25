Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

