Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:JHG opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

