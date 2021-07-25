Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 70,077 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,077 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

