Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

AM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

