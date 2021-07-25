Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SNDX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $688.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

