Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 16,489 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 274.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

