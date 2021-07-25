Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

JWN stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

