Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.