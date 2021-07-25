Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares in the company, valued at $572,921,219.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.