Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.21. Sands China has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

