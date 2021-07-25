Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Golar LNG Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNG. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

