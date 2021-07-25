JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

