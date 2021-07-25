Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.53. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.