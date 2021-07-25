JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $207,000 Stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQZ opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $388.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

