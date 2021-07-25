JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $245,000 Holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHAS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.