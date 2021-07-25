JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $216,000 in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLVR opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.