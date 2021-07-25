JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $150.64. 9,666,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $456.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

