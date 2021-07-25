JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,734 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Atreca by 2,419.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atreca by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

