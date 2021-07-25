JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.02. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

