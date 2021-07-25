JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 130,698 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

HT opened at $9.44 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $369.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

